South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Raymond James

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.
SSB stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
