South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Raymond James

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

SSB stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

