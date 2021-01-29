Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

SONA remained flat at $$11.99 during trading on Friday. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,928. The company has a market cap of $292.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,605 shares of company stock worth $1,230,381. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.