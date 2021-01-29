Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $9.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.