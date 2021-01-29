S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of S&P Global worth $201,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.08. 54,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.25. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

