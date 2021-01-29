SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 434.7% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.27. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.35%.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.