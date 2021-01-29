SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Trading 8.4% Higher

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.42. 5,926,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 835% from the average session volume of 633,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.27.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

