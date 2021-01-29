Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPKKY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 50,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.