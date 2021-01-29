Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

TSE SPG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.71. 16,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The firm has a market cap of C$126.07 million and a P/E ratio of 63.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Spark Power Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Inc. (SPG.TO) (TSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$61.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.03 million.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

