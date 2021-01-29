Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $234.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 65.1% lower against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $34,217.65 and $234.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00048438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00122241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064923 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00256551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00303493 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.