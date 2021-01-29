SparksPay (SPK) One Day Volume Tops $23.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $42,648.65 and approximately $23.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 34% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,371,543 coins and its circulating supply is 9,293,858 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.