SparksPay (SPK) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SparksPay has a market cap of $41,379.79 and $39.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,375,847 coins and its circulating supply is 9,297,921 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.