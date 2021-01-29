Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXD)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

About Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

