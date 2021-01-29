SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Trimmed by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

