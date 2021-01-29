SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $158,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,631,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.60. 166,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,160. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $312.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

