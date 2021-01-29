SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.15. 538,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,093,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.