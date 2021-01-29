SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFS) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFS)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.74 and last traded at $47.91. 5,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

