SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Shares Up 1.6%

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $64.10. Approximately 564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,383,000. State Street Corp owned about 70.99% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

