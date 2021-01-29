SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,000. State Street Corp owned about 84.25% of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

