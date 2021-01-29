SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.75. 633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the quarter. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 61.66% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

