Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 690,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,545. Spearmint Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
