Spectiv (SIG) Market Capitalization Tops $23,634.31

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 50.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $23,634.31 and $38.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.54 or 0.04071221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017416 BTC.

About Spectiv

SIG is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

