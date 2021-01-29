Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) (CVE:SSA) Shares Down 16.7%

Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) (CVE:SSA) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 153,782 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 111,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Spectra Products Inc. (SSA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

