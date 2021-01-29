Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,674.64

Shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,674.64 and traded as high as $3,097.00. Spectris plc (SXS.L) shares last traded at $3,052.00, with a volume of 190,622 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,565.63 ($33.52).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,940.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,674.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

