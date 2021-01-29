Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.