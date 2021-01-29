Spectrum (SPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,867.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $15,450.41 and approximately $21,867.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00391985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

