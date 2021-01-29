Spinnaker Trust Sells 3,910 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,188,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 380,580 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a market cap of $311.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

