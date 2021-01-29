Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,610.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average is $191.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

