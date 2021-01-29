Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Trading Down 0.5%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.42. 100,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 348,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

There is no company description available for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.

