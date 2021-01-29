Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.95

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 54027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $390.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $69,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,829.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,668 shares of company stock worth $269,096 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

