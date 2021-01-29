Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,915 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 72.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

PHYS stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

