SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

