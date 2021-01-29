Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Square comprises about 3.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $80,726,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Square by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 459,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.88. 338,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,671. The company has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day moving average is $178.86.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

