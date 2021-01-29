SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Down 4.4%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.45. 35,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 38,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQZ. Bank of America started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

