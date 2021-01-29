SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Given New $4.50 Price Target at B. Riley

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. SRAX has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. Analysts forecast that SRAX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SRAX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

