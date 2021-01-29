SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of SSAAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

