SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,360.73

Shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,360.73 and traded as high as $1,503.00. SSE plc (SSE.L) shares last traded at $1,492.50, with a volume of 2,476,817 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE plc (SSE.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,465.15 ($19.14).

Get SSE plc (SSE.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The company has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

About SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.