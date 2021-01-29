S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. 4,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

