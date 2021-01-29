Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Critical Analysis

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Lockheed Martin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Lockheed Martin $59.81 billion 1.51 $6.23 billion $21.95 14.66

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Lockheed Martin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Lockheed Martin 10.18% 173.43% 13.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stable Road Acquisition and Lockheed Martin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lockheed Martin 0 5 12 0 2.71

Lockheed Martin has a consensus target price of $440.59, indicating a potential upside of 36.91%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. The Space Systems segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive missile systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.