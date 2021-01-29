StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00856214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.68 or 0.04205593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014642 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins.

StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

