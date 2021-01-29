StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.62 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and approximately $297,746.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 264.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.13 or 0.99677717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

StableXSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

