Stably USD Achieves Market Cap of $566,799.06 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $566,799.06 and approximately $185,223.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,512,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,696 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

