Stably USD (USDS) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $556,940.87 and $3,181.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,512,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,606 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

