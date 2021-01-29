Stacks Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001273 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $324.68 million and $7.36 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00124201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00064985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00309239 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

Stacks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.