Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $318.46 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $318.46 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Stacks Coin Trading

Stacks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

