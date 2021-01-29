Stafi (FIS) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003333 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $12.71 million and $2.99 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00262983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033664 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

Buying and Selling Stafi

Stafi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

