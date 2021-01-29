STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 4.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,574,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG opened at $30.01 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

