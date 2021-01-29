StakeCubeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (SCC)

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $2,427.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.00840509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.70 or 0.04067249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017467 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,352,168 coins and its circulating supply is 8,053,168 coins. The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

Buying and Selling StakeCubeCoin

