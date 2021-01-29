Stakenet Market Capitalization Tops $47.02 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $47.02 million and $297,538.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00307124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003428 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.57 or 0.01549904 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,693,450 coins and its circulating supply is 112,693,029 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

