Stakenet (XSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $500,257.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $48.01 million and $500,257.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00283586 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003116 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 138.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01364218 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 113,676,062 coins and its circulating supply is 112,675,641 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.