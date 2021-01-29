Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCBFY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

