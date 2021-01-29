Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCBFY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

